Early morning fire destroys store in East Westwood, CFD says

CINCINNATI — A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a convenience store on Baltimore Avenue near the Villages at Roll Hill.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, no injuries were reported, but the building was deemed a total loss.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m., according to CFD. Crews say they received calls about a building on fire and were able to confirm the location using street cameras. According to firefighters, they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the Schwarz Food Market convenience store.

Firefighters say a nearby home was evacuated as a precaution because of smoke, but no surrounding houses were damaged.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the flames. While the investigation is ongoing, officials say the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The Cincinnati Fire and EMS department shared an update on Twitter, stating, "Firefighters faced tough conditions at a fire this morning on Baltimore Ave. near the Villages at Roll Hill. No injuries have been reported, but the building is heavily damaged. We remain on scene at this time."

Firefighters faced tough conditions at a fire this morning on Baltimore Ave. near the Villages at Roll Hill. No injuries have been reported, but the building is heavily damaged. We remain on scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/DEdFjEjxrr — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) January 15, 2025

Officials say The Schwarz Food Market is a total loss, and crews will remain on-site through the morning to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.