Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early morning fire destroys store in East Westwood, CFD says

A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a store on Baltimore Avenue near the Villages at Roll Hill.
East Westwood store fire
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a convenience store on Baltimore Avenue near the Villages at Roll Hill.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, no injuries were reported, but the building was deemed a total loss.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m., according to CFD. Crews say they received calls about a building on fire and were able to confirm the location using street cameras. According to firefighters, they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the Schwarz Food Market convenience store.

Firefighters say a nearby home was evacuated as a precaution because of smoke, but no surrounding houses were damaged.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the flames. While the investigation is ongoing, officials say the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The Cincinnati Fire and EMS department shared an update on Twitter, stating, "Firefighters faced tough conditions at a fire this morning on Baltimore Ave. near the Villages at Roll Hill. No injuries have been reported, but the building is heavily damaged. We remain on scene at this time."

Officials say The Schwarz Food Market is a total loss, and crews will remain on-site through the morning to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
NKY legislator proposes resolution to name portion of highway after Donald Trump Middletown planning to put up entrance signs recognizing JD Vance Mounds of snow block handicapped parking spots at Loveland shopping center

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money