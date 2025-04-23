Don't Dump The 'Nati | This free, bulky item drop off event saves the city money and keeps it clean

CINCINNATI — If you know where to look around the city of Cincinnati, you’ll find unofficial and illegal landfills.

Back in February 2024, WCPO found a common illegal dumping area in Westwood, at a dead-end leading into the woods. There are now cameras installed in the area to catch people in the act.

But a local initiative by Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is trying to be part of the solution to the dumping problem.

The "Don't Dump the Nati" program provides Cincinnati residents with a free, convenient way to dispose of bulky items that don't belong at the curb —from furniture and tires to electronics and scrap metal.

"It's a way to reduce illegal dumping so this stuff doesn't end up on a hillside," said Jonathan Adee, executive director of Keep Cincinnati Beautiful.

The program's success is measurable. Adee with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful said the organization has seen a 35% reduction in illegal dumping through these events, which helps reduce the $3 million the city spends annually on cleanup efforts.

The program, which operates on the last Friday of each month, allows city residents to bring almost any type of trash to a designated drop-off site in Northside where city crews and volunteers help unload and process the items.

Adee said the event came as a response to illegal dumping in various spots.

"We're like, why don't we work on the carrot side of the stick? So we want to provide a way for people to act lawfully, so we went out to all these hot spots and put up yard signs that say 'hey, you don't really have to do this,'" said Adee.

For city workers like Jackson Jarrod from the Department of Public Services, the program literally takes weight off their backs.

"You see stuff like this — you can imagine that at every stop. Having to pick up that at every stop," Jarrod said.

Trash trucks can only fit so much, and Jarrod said he is thankful some residents understand massive items are too large for regular curbside pickup.

“We’re getting it all now, so we don’t have to get it on the route,” Jarrod said.

The next "Don't Dump the 'Nati" event is scheduled for this Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3929 Cherry Street in Northside for Cincinnati residents. The event will accept general trash, old furniture, scrap metal, tires, and more, though biohazard trash is not permitted.

