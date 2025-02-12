Community leaders, residents share concerns to begin conversation for a more inclusive and safe Tri-State

NORWOOD, Ohio — With many communities feeling divided, a group of Tri-State residents are working towards solutions to bring everyone to the table — with the hopes of a more inclusive society.

“The biggest elephant we have right now is, ‘Am I safe because of my skin color? Am I safe because of my gender or who I love?’” said Rev. Leslie Jones, organizing director for the Amos Project.

After the display of hate in Lincoln Heights last week, and the deletion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies across the country, Jones and other community leaders, social justice advocates and residents shared their concerns with the Norwood City Council.

Bishop Sonny James, a Norwood resident, led the group. He told us the point wasn't to say these issues are specific to Norwood, but rather that bringing these issues forward will be the first step in starting a conversation throughout all of our communities.

“I’m looking at this as a preventive measure in hopes and in prayer that it’ll create, non-retalatory realities for us to face down the road,” James said.

The goal for Tuesday night was also to help others understand what DEI is.

“Most folks aren’t getting ahead because of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Jones said. “They are getting an opportunity.”

And that’s what they’re asking for, for everyone to have the opportunity to have a seat at the table.

“Include those that you have not included. Diversity, equity and inclusion is more than just a good cliche,” James said.

And he is working to make that a reality.

“In two weeks, we’re gonna set a table where all of you are invited and will be invited, and not just Norwood municipalities but other mayors, other council folks,” James said during the public comment section of Norwood’s meeting.

James told us his plan for the roundtable is to bring communities and leaders together, to hear one another out and come up with solutions for a better and safer society.

The meeting will be 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Christ Temple Church on Williams Avenue. James said more details will be released as the date gets closer. He also says RSVPs will be required.