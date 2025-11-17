City to test solution to 'unsafe' center lane use on Glenway Ave. in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Glenway Avenue is going to look a little differently starting this week, as the city launches a new test to address unsafe driving along Glenway Avenue through West Price Hill, according to a news release.

This week, crews will install "center turn lane bumps" along Glenway between Ralph Avenue and Guerley Road in West Price Hill, the city announced.

Those center lane bumps will consist of asphalt bumps that will be roughly 7 feet wide and 3 inches tall, much like a center median. The asphalt bump is meant to discourage drivers from using the center turn lane along Glenway to pass slower traffic, or to weave between lanes, the city said.

The city's Safe Streets and Roads for All dashboard shows 32 fatal and severe car injuries have happened along Glenway Avenue between 2019 and 2023.

The city's Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) will pilot the test on Glenway first, but if it's found to be successful it could be expanded to other locations next year.

The pilot will bring four of the center-lane bumps to Glenway. It's part of the city's FY25 Traffic Calming Program, which aims to bring safety improvements like speed cushions and curb extensions to 12 different neighborhoods.

That's the same program that's had DOTE workers toiling along Harrison Avenue through Westwood, creating curb extensions and bump-outs at several intersections, with more changes still incoming.