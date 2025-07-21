Harrison Avenue project aims to reduce crashes with 11 sets of speed cushions, other traffic calming features

CINCINNATI — A large portion of Harrison Avenue on the west side is getting a major safety upgrade with the installation of 11 sets of speed cushions.

The $7.6 million project aims to reduce speeding and prevent crashes in an area that saw over 500 collisions in a recent three-year period from 2019-2021, according to data provided from the Department of Transportation and Engineering, sourced from Ohio Department of Transportation crash reports:



Five fatalities and 21 serious injuries along this corridor

19 pedestrian-involved crashes and three bicycle-involved crashes

155 sideswipe-passing collisions

154 total rear-end crashes occurred at various private driveways along Harrison Avenue

187 total angle, left turn and right turn crashes, a majority focused near intersections

Fixed object crashes occur throughout the corridor, with the majority occurring to the east of Baker Avenu,e where speeds are slightly higher, and the road has more curves. (82 crashes total with 50 crashes occurring from Baker Avenue to Queen City Avenue and 19 of those in the vicinity of Tremont Road.)

Watch our conversation with residents who say safety improvements are much needed:

Harrison Avenue sees major traffic safety improvements on Cincinnati's west side

The safety improvements will span four miles along Harrison Avenue, starting at Queen City Avenue and extending past the Westwood neighborhood business district.



New lane striping that will “rightsize” the street.

Eleven sets of speed cushions to calm traffic

New crosswalks at Powell Drive and at Bracken Woods Lane (Additionally, all existing marked crosswalks will be repainted.)

Hardened center lines at eight intersections

Curb extensions at eight intersections

One-way protected bike lanes from Queen City Avenue to Fairmount Avenue

High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) at four locations

Two new retaining walls east of Everglade Place

Parking edge lines in the Westwood neighborhood business district

Read more about the project and click this link for an interactive map shown below:

Provided Harrison Ave improvement map.

"If they put a speed bump on the one side, they're gonna be perfect," said Losseny Cisse, who works on Harrison Avenue.

Cisse, who repairs cars for a living, worries about the vehicles that speed down the road as he and his coworkers move vehicles on and off the lot.

John Wira, who also works on Harrison Avenue, pointed out five different spots where crashes have occurred near his workplace.

"In the morning, if you clock them, they're doing 60 miles an hour down the hill," Wira said.

Wira said he believes the project's new designated parking lanes should prevent merging issues.

"For whatever reason, this bend seems to magnetize people hitting parked cars," he said.

The area has several memorials to crash victims. In 2023, a crash prompted renewed calls for speed controls. City council approved the project from a federal government grant nearly two years ago . Since then, the project has been in design and feedback phases.

Armoate Reliford, a pedestrian who witnessed a crash in front of the Shell station just a day ago, said he supports speed cushions in the area after seeing their effectiveness on Glenway Avenue.

"I see the difference," Reliford said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2026. DOTE said drivers should expect intermittent lane closures.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.