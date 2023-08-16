City promises to help solve problems near UC's campus after rowdy parties, shooting

CINCINNATI — People living around the University of Cincinnati campus are looking for solutions after rowdy parties, a lawsuit calling some properties a nuisance and a shooting.

The CUF Neighborhood Association met Tuesday with a representative from the city manager's office who made a promise.

"We never get any resolution," said Linda Ziegler, CUF Neighborhood Association. "The UC Police are not allowed to come first, we have to call city police and sometimes they show up, sometimes they don't. That's the main thing that makes us crazy."

Mary Singler said the association was looking for something sustainable — "not just one party at a time."

WCPO has reported on various off-campus parties in CUF that blocked traffic or caused property damage. Early Sunday, four people were shot on Flora Street after a party. Neighbors said they were concerned about another planned party on that street this weekend.

RELATED | Police: 4 injured, including 17-year-old, in CUF neighborhood street party shooting

The city manager's office confirmed that the organizers of the party do not have a permit. A spokesperson said if something bad happens, the organizers could face consequences.

"I hope that they use their better judgment," said Brooke Lipscomb with the City of Cincinnati. "I don't think that after what happened last weekend they're going to have an event this weekend."

However some, like Ziegler, expressed their skepticism.

"Exercising their better judgment is not something they do," Ziegler said.

Lipscomb said she and other city employees plan on being out talking with students about how to be better neighbors. They'll also be out to see what's happening this weekend.

"I'm hoping that maybe with more city involvement and a different approach from CPD, we start to see what we want is the same thing that you want," said Lipscomb, who also made a commitment to the CUF Neighborhood Association. "I will stay involved as long as I'm in my role with the city."

"We'll take any help that we can get," said Nathan Hess, CUF Neighborhood Association.

Another potential solution is the ongoing lawsuit between the city and some of the surrounding property owners, where the city argues some of these party locations are a "public nuisance." On Thursday, UC Public Safety told WCPO that Chief Eliot Isaac will be going door to door too, to talk to students about how to be a good neighbor and what's not tolerated.