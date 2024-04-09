City leaders continue to discuss solutions to littering, illegal dumping in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Littering and illegal dumping are costing Cincinnati taxpayers millions of dollars. In fact, the city said it spends about $3 million every year, picking up unwanted items dumped in the wrong places.

As council members continue to discuss how to address the topic — including making a bigger investment — during Tuesday's budget committee meeting in East Price Hill, one group of high school students is working to become part of the solution.

"It's easy — just don't throw trash out of your window," said Damien Lee, a senior at Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts.

Unfortunately, the numbers prove it's easier said than done. Just last year alone, the city picked up more than 397,000 pounds of trash and debris. That number includes more than 2,600 tires, more than 2,500 household items and more than 11,000 bags of garbage.

City of Cincinnati

"Whether it's dumping in the right of way, or illegal dumping, that costs a couple million dollars a year, so it costs the city money," council member Mark Jeffreys said.

It's a quality of life issue in Cincinnati that makes an eyesore and has mental and emotional impacts.

"And how living like that is not conducive to happiness," said Sophie Glenn, a senior at Cincinnati's Walnut Hills High School.

It's one of the driving forces behind Cincinnati's Youth Environmental Council, made up of high school students from around the city. They conducted a city-wide garbage pickup last October.

"We collected over one dozen trash bags, I think close to two just from that event alone, so that was amazing," said Kyle Lauckner, a senior at The Summit Country Day School.

They picked up garbage in Lower Price Hill and South Fairmount.

"I just wanted to express solidarity and say ... I'm here standing with you making sure that your life can be better," Glenn said.

While they know their work is only a small portion of the solution to a wider problem in Cincinnati, they hope their message and actions will resonate with you.

"We're just doing small things to show them that you don't have to do some over-the-top project to create positive change," said Lauckner.