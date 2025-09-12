CINCINNATI — Two youth curfew centers that cost Cincinnati taxpayers $380,000 have sat empty since opening in mid-August, raising questions about city spending priorities and contract management.

The facilities operate through partnerships with Seven Hills and Light House, and they were established as part of the city's public safety efforts to address youth being on the streets of Cincinnati at late hours. However, not a single young person has been brought to either center since they began operations, City Manager Sheryl Long told the Cincinnati City Council on Monday.

"The curfew centers have not been in use as of yet. And I would say that is a good thing," Long said.

"The city does not want to have to use our curfew center. But we need to make sure we're prepared to give every tool to CPD to do their job."

The unused facilities have drawn criticism from some council members. In an interview with WCPO on Thursday evening, City Council member Scotty Johnson questioned the spending allocation.

Cincinnati's $380K youth curfew centers remain empty since opening

"It appears that we've found all of this money all of a sudden, 700 extra thousand dollars and $380,000 seems to be a drop in the bucket when it comes to curfew centers," Johnson said.

"We have a fire department that is in desperate need of a lot of different things—emergency type situations."

Johnson went on to say there are aspects of the public safety measure he supports, but questioned the overall funding approach.

"There are some things in the measure that I completely agree with, with the lighting and the cameras and things of that nature," Johnson said.

"But it's a little disturbing when the expert, the police, requested half a million dollars, and my colleagues decided to give her $1.2 million."

The curfew centers were a response to crime over the summer and months of community discussions about youth safety and security. At WCPO's public safety meetings, some residents supported the initiative.

"We needed to enforce the curfew then. Before school is out!" said Linda Matthews, an Avondale resident.

Downtown resident Carolyn Martinez suggested addressing the issue through parents. "If they're not going to tackle the problem with the kids themselves, then maybe they should tackle it with the parents," she said.

Despite the lack of usage, it appears the city remains contractually obligated to pay for the services. Johnson acknowledged that taxpayers have legitimate concerns about the spending.

"They have every right to scrutinize how money is spent from city hall," Johnson said.

"At every turn, we're going to make sure police are equipped with everything necessary so they can be successful."