Cincinnati State's EMT and paramedic program looks to solve national shortage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati State is building the next generation of first responders amid a national shortage of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The EMT and Paramedic Program allows students to gain firsthand experience in hopes of bringing more EMTs and paramedics into the field.

"It's really about building the program and getting more students to come in ... to get to the paramedic level, you have to start as an EMT, so we're just adding more and more EMT classes to try and open that gateway up for students," said Shawn Stacy, program chair.

According to JobsOhio Regional Network, the demand for emergency medical technicians and paramedics is projected to increase by 3.6% in 2030. Despite that need, Madeira & Indian Hill Fire Chief Stephen Oughterson said departments continue to see a decrease in the number of applicants for EMTs.

In 15 weeks, students can become a certified EMT. Those interested in the paramedic program will have to enroll in a year-long course. The program works closely with the fire service technology program allowing EMTs to work at fire departments.

"In the state of Ohio, being a paramedic makes you very marketable — especially in the fire service," said Jake Blackburn, EMT/Paramedic Science student. "I became a firefighter a little over a year ago, and now that I'm going through paramedic school, it's going to broaden my scope of practice tremendously and allow me to do a lot more with my credentials of being a paramedic."

The starting pay for EMTs and paramedics is starting at $23-25 an hour. Valicia Houston is a nurse at Doverwood Nursing Facility and last-semester student who says the demand for effective nursing care is needed.

"If more paramedics and EMTs are employed in nursing homes, we can do more effectively and be effective in code blue situations," Houston said.

In January, the program opened a simulation lab allowing students to work with high-functioning mannequins in real-life situations. Each year, the program has graduated 200 EMT students, while offering scholarships and financial aid.

"Terrace Park does one, Green Hills, Glendale put on a joint EMT program. Every once in a while, we'll go out to teach that," Stacy said. "We provide the instructors, they find the students, and we go out and teach, and then they start working at those at those departments so that's what they're looking for just any way to try and generate employees get people into the EMS Field."

For more information about the EMT and paramedic programs call 513-569-4682 or go online at CincinnatiState.edu.