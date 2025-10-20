'We want to be part of that solution' | New recovery program launched for young adults in the Tri-State

BLUE ASH, Ohio — There's a new solution to help those struggling with substance use disorder or mental health issues in the Cincinnati area.

Young adults aged 18-25 are the most likely to use drugs, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. A Blue Ash behavioral health center is making sure they can get specific care for their needs and not be lumped into services with older adults.

"Previously, kids in this age range would be recommended to go to treatments or recovery programs that include people who are 50, 60, 65 years old," said Dr. David Baum, clinical director at ASAP Cincinnati.

ASAP's new program for young adults is called PIVOT. It was launched in September and Baum said five young adults have already been involved to receive the care they need.

Baum said many young adults struggle with breaking away from their parents and finding their own path into adulthood.

"For most people it's the highest use period, but again, you see people on different trajectories," Baum said. "Most people will tail off after this period, but some people will increase and get lost."

ASAP Cincinnati's website has a breakdown of the services that are available to young adults in the new PIVOT program. Services include group therapy sessions, individual therapy, family integration and a personalized treatment plan.

Baum introduced me to Ted Niehaus, a clinical staffer at ASAP Cincinnati. Niehaus said he's on his own recovery journey and uses his experience and understanding to connect and support young adults getting help.

WCPO 9 News Ted Niehaus and David Baum with WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz

"I know, like, the activities they're into, what life is like as a young adult. And I personally know what recovery is like as a young adult," Niehaus said.

Niehaus said ASAP Cincinnati was where he received care when he began his recovery journey.

"A lot of times when people are in treatment, you'll hear things like 'Well, everyone does this.' And it's like, well not everyone, it's just all of the people that you're around," Niehaus said.

Baum said this new program is an option for those looking for specialty care, as recovery comes in all shapes and sizes.

"We want to be a part of that solution set and support the community in that way," Baum said.

You can learn more about PIVOT at ASAP Cincinnati's website or by calling 513-792-1272.