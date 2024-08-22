Breaking ground for the future: Cincinnati looks to ease burden on businesses impacted by road construction

CINCINNATI — When Cincinnati small business owner Chris Rose spoke with WCPO in early August, he said he wanted something simple from the city — communication.

Rose's Home Court Tavern sits on Riverside Drive, the stretch of road that's been subjected to construction for almost two months. In that time, most traffic has been detoured to allow crews to replace an aging water main.

Rose said sales were down close to 70% week-to-week because customers weren't coming in. But his business wasn't the only one taking a hit.

Initial barricades and road closure signs put up by the city didn't make it clear that even though Riverside Drive was closed to through traffic, the shops and restaurants along the road were still open.

That was remedied at the start of the month when the city replaced the signs with new ones listing the businesses down the stretch.

"All of us — not just my business — but all the businesses down here, we have seen a better impact on business," Rose said. "Business is up a little bit, which I greatly appreciate."

To make it happen, Rose contacted council member Seth Walsh, who after seeing the confusion firsthand, decided the city could do more than just update signs. Walsh said he wanted to be proactive, not reactive.

"It's unfortunate that it has to get to an extreme point of frustration before we can actually have solutions," Walsh said. "What we saw here was the moment the sign went up and it said road closures ahead — you start thinking everything is closed. So, from that moment we should be telling people what lies ahead and what is open still and you know, 'Please, keep coming and patronizing these businesses.'"

Walsh filed a motion Wednesday asking the city to prepare a report and update current policy relating to road closure signage and communication with private businesses.

"The repairs along and adjacent to Columbia Parkway have caused unintentional and unintended harm to the surrounding businesses," the motion reads in part.

It's welcome progress — and a common sense solution — for Rose. He said it's a step toward the communication he's been hoping for and it's already yielding some success.

On Aug. 19, Greater Cincinnati Water Works sent a four-paragraph email to Riverside Drive businesses detailing progress on the project. That was the first time he'd heard from GCWW in more than a month, Rose said.

"I think moving forward when projects like this do come into neighborhoods and they do have a direct impact, I think — depending on what the resolution is and what the result is — it could really bring some great benefit to people to maintain jobs to continue to be part of that community," Rose said.

Walsh is also requesting the city look into loan or grant opportunities for small businesses that are impacted during large construction projects involving road closures. Council will review the motion in September when members return from recess.

"This is an opportunity to learn," said Walsh. "Learn to grow and improve as a city. That's the goal."