'Communication would be key': Despite updated signage, construction still concerns Riverside Drive businesses

CINCINNATI — Nearly a month after construction began on an aging water main under Riverside Drive, new signs point the way to local businesses.

Their doors were open before Greater Cincinnati Water Works crews broke ground to replace a 60-inch diameter transmission pipe at the end of June, but road closures and detours were driving customers away.

"It's a lot better I'd say," said Liz Nguyen, front-of-house manager at Eli's BBQ.

The restaurant sits near the corner of Riverside Drive and Delta Avenue. Nguyen said new, yellow signs were posted at the intersection a few weeks ago.

They read "Business District" and "Open for Business" as well as list the names of the shops and restaurants on the east side of the road. GCWW added the signs after meeting with the businesses following their collective concerns and complaints over previous confusing signage, Nguyen said.

"That's how it was at first. I'd get a lot of calls, people asking whether we're still open or if they could access us. There's a lot of roads that can get to us, but the signs can get confusing," she said. "But the news signs, it shows that the businesses on this road are open so that has helped field more people through."

Nguyen said though overall sales are still down, Eli's BBQ has seen a return of more customers at lunchtime. Weekend sales are also up while dinner continues to stay slow.

"There is a little bit of concern," she said. "We still want to be able to employ people but if the business isn't coming in then it's a little bit harder. Especially, it's BBQ. So summer is the season for it. But we're still open for the winter so hopefully by then it's all done but you never know with construction. I know they said it's (a 120-day timeline) and that's our entire summer and it's not great."

On the western side of Riverside Drive near Collins Avenue, business hasn't seen the same boost as Eli's BBQ has — at least not yet.

Chris Rose, owner of Home Court Tavern (formerly known as Saints & Sinners), said since construction started his sales have been down more than 70% week to week. Rose said updated signage wasn't added near his restaurant until a few days ago.

"At Councilperson Seth Walsh's request after a month of asking," he said.

Rose sought Walsh for help after GCWW cooperated with businesses on the east side of Riverside Road and not with those on the west side, he said.

"Why did they think it was good for them but why didn't they think it would have been good for all of us down here as well?" Rose said. "I'm very happy they heard and listened and responded. We're totally happy about the signs. I think it will help us."

Rose said prior to June 27, when GCWW sent out a press release promising improved communication and signage, the city department wasn't being transparent with community members.

"I understand that GCWW believes that they had a well-oiled plan and I understand that you have to say that, but in reality the plan is flawed and does not take into account the hardships, the real hardships that it has caused and will continue to cause. What I believe is the main issue is that the city has taken the stance that this repair is paramount, which it is, and as a result of this stance that it is more important than the impact on the neighborhood," Rose wrote to the GCWW deputy director in a June email.

"Water access is essential to the city and this is a, or the, main feeder system to many areas. So it appears that the impact that it has on the few to serve the many is an acceptable outcome to the city regardless of the care or well-being of those directly impacted by the construction. There was absolutely NO effort put into helping the businesses. You say that residents received information, I did not at 2062 Riverside Drive, 45202. Where did it go? I attended those meetings you mentioned and the front-facing spokespeople told a different story than what we are seeing being executed in the field," he wrote.

Rose said he barely got notice of road closures before construction began. Nguyen told us the same.

​"We had one letter of notice. There wasn't much otherwise," she said.

We reached out to GCWW's deputy director Thursday for comment but did not hear back before the end of day.

Rose said there's another issue of concern. On Wednesday, a dump truck operated by the construction crew that GCWW contracted to complete the repairs crashed into power lines and knocked over a utility pole.

He said that cut power to roughly 200 customers, including his restaurant, for hours.

​"We had to shut down. We had to get rid of a party. We lost food. We lost everything," he said. "Between $7,000 and $10,000 in lost revenue and waste in one day."

Rose said GCWW hadn't reached out to him or other businesses that lost power as of Thursday afternoon. Rose also emailed GCWW's deputy director about the incident Thursday morning but did not hear back before speaking with us.

"My question is: who's monitoring all of this stuff? There's damages. It's kind of ridiculous," said Rose. "Collateral damage can be avoidable and is not acceptable in every case. And we — 100% us and other people — are collateral damage that can be avoided and it's almost like they don't care. Communication would be key."