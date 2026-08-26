Boxing gym shares memories, impact of 14-year-old Rakeem Blair Jr., who was shot, died in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Rakeem Blair Jr., 14, was shot and killed last week, just days after joining an after-school boxing program at Lord's Gym in East Price Hill designed to steer teenagers away from gun violence. A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the killing.

Blair had attended only the program's first two practices before the shooting, which occurred following a session at the gym. His family confirmed his death after the shooting.

Henri Lo, the gym's teen chaplain, said Blair left a strong impression in the short time he was there.

"What I noticed about him is that he definitely was very influential," Lo said. "He really seemed to enjoy being a part of the program. We were really excited about the potential it could have to kind of grow him and mentor him."

Lo recalled Blair smiling and playing basketball with other teens after practice the night before the shooting. When Lo learned the next day that the victim was one of the boys from the program, the news hit hard.

"Once I knew it was him, I just felt devastated because the whole point of the program is really to combat gun violence," he said.

The after-school boxing program at Lord's Gym had only recently restarted alongside the new school year. Inside the gym, the sound of gloves pounding heavy bags fills the room as teenagers train after school, learning discipline through boxing instead of violence on the streets. Organizers say the program's mission is to give teens a safe place to go and keep them away from gun violence. The gym currently serves about 15 teens several days a week, though organizers hope to expand and bring in more volunteer coaches and mentors.

Blair's friend and fellow program member, 14-year-old Dantrell McBride, said the two had been close for about three years and joined boxing together as a way to stay focused and work toward something bigger.

"We trying to get out of Price Hill," McBride said. "Trying to have a dream for ourselves."

McBride described Blair as funny, loyal and unafraid to be himself.

"He was like a best friend," McBride said. "He showed his own personality. He didn't let nobody judge it."

McBride said the two joined the program with purpose.

"We could just go do something instead of sitting on the couch," he said.

After the shooting, McBride said he arrived at the scene and saw blood on the ground and Blair's shoes nearby.

"I was traumatized," he said. "I didn't know what to do."

Despite the grief, McBride said he plans to continue training in Blair's memory.

"That just keep me wanting to keep going," he said. "I want to do it for Rakeem."

Jimmy Wright, who moved to Cincinnati from Chicago about a year and a half ago, said Blair made him feel welcome from the start.

"Every time I had to go somewhere by myself, he would come with me," Wright said. "We just really had that bond."

Robert Appleton, the gym's head coach, said he saw promise in Blair during his brief time in the program.

"He was paying attention. He was following instructions," Appleton said.

Appleton knows the pain of losing a child to violence firsthand. His son was killed more than two decades ago, and that experience pushed him back into coaching young people.

"It just has to stop," Appleton said. "We got to do better."

Lo said the tragedy has only reinforced the importance of the program and the urgent need for more community support.

"I think what we're doing is super necessary," he said. "I think hopefully we can stop things like that from happening again."

Blair's friends continue training while carrying memories of the teen they lost.

"Forever 14," Wright said. "Long live Rakeem."

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