Colerain Township homeowner says cemetery's dead tree, debris have damaged her property for over a year

COLERAIN, Ohio — Tracy Covington has spent more than a year trying to get someone to take responsibility for a dead tree and property damage she believes is coming from a neighboring cemetery.

Covington, a Colerain Township homeowner, said limbs and debris keep falling into her yard from Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, leaving behind a broken fence, dead limbs and an unresolved property dispute.

"I just want them to maintain their side. I called the owner of this house next door to me. He's saying it's not his tree. They're saying it's not their tree. Whose tree is it? It's not mine," Covington said.

WATCH: This Colerain homeowner breaks down what she has been experiencing

Homeowner says cemetery's dead tree has damaged her property for over a year

The damage stretches across her backyard — a fence ripped open, barbed wire hanging loose. Covington said the broken fence also creates the potential for unwanted wildlife to enter her yard.

"My fence is tore up. There's coyotes over there. I have six small Shih Tzus, and I'm afraid that they'll come through the fence and eat up my dogs," Covington said.

She said she has called, visited and sent photos to the cemetery trying to get someone to act. She has cut what she can reach herself, but believes the tree is still dead and still dangerous.

"What's the use of cutting a dead tree when it's still subject to fall? Make it make sense. It doesn't make sense," Covington said.

After months of silence, she said two men eventually came to look at the tree and told her they would remove it — but then called her Thursday to say the insurance company had intervened.

"Two men came over here, looked at it, said they would get the tree up. They called me Thursday and said that the insurance company told them not to touch the tree," Covington said.

A cemetery leader told WCPO 9 Thursday, in part: "…We like to be good neighbors, but we also want to make sure that we're not doing something where we put somebody in danger…The insurance company said it's an act of God, and she would need to file the claim with her insurance company…"

Covington said she is not willing to let the matter go.

"I don't rent; I own. I want mine taken care of," Covington said.