Box 13 Associates: Group born out of tragedy, now leads on supporting Cincy fire department's needs

CINCINNATI — Born out of tragedy, a group of fire service supporters has been giving back to the Cincinnati Fire Department for nearly 100 years — and is looking toward the department's next big need.

Box 13 Associates was formed in 1933 by concerned citizens after a series of deadly fires downtown. They chose the name Box 13 to honor several firefighters who died responding to calls from the eponymous box located at Second and Walnut Streets.

"Early in, the firefighters had very few benefits," said Box 13 Associates Assistant Chief Howard Kuhnell. "It was a hard life."

Two firefighters died responding to a call from Box 13 in 1895, and four more died in the line of duty during an inferno at the Newton Tea and Spice Company in 1920. So many fire disasters occurred around that box, that the Cincinnati Post called it the cursed "Hoo Doo Box" in its coverage of the deadly 1920 fire.

Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library Part of the Cincinnati Post front page the day of the deadly Newton Tea & Spice Company fire in 1920. Artifact provided.

"They felt that the department needed the support," said Chief Tim Davis.

Originally, the group responded to fires as support for firefighters providing first aid care and canteen services. With the advent of EMT training and the proliferation of organizations like the American Red Cross, those services weren't as needed.

It then turned its focus to the department's needs, including its first fire boat. In fact, the department named two fireboats after Box 13 members — Dave Sheehy and Giles DeCourcy.

Steve Hagy An early Cincinnati fire boat, which Box 13 Associates helped fund, was named for group member Giles DeCourcy. Photo provided.

"We provided the first thermal imaging cameras for the fire department [too]," Davis said. "The other thing we do today is we do two scholarships each year."

And every month, Box 13 Associates brings dinner to a different fire station.

It's all paid for with money raised by those in the organization. Some, like Kuhnell, are retired from the fire service. Others have family members still in it. And still others have no direct ties to the department.

"The only thing they have in common is Cincinnati Fire Department," he said. "They want to help out, they want to be a part, they want to do something. And that’s what brings us together."

Several members are photographers, who respond to scenes and capture images important for training or just posterity. In some cases, firefighters will let trusted associates into the fire line to bring bottled water and supplies, like the original mission.

"It’s a big deal to me to be able to participate in some fashion, [to] help out," Kuhnell said.

WCPO got to see how the camaraderie works both ways, at April's monthly dinner in the city's old firehouse — Engine 49 in Madisonville.

Blake Sheely Box 13 Associates, a Cincinnati fire department support organization, provides a dinner to a different fire station each month.

"Firefighters eat first," someone hollered after introductions.

What followed was a couple of hours of sharing stories and getting a gut check on the state and needs of the department.

"They’ve always been helpful to us on fire scenes especially bringing us Gatorade and water and snacks [on scenes]," Capt. Brendon Arrick said. "They’ve been a staple for the Cincinnati Fire Department for years so we appreciate them and everything they do."

Associates are seen as more than friendly faces, but also as welcome help and reminders the community cares.

"There’s a real brotherhood and sisterhood within the fire department and Cincinnati has pretty much accepted us into that group," Kuhnell said.

"We’re in the stations, we’re around the firefighters, so we kind of pick up on what the department needs," Davis said. "I think what we’re seeing out there is a lot of the mental side of things."

One area the group is looking at is to help lead the department and those who serve it into the next 100 years.

Erich Cross Box 13 was the site of several deadly fires and serves as the name of a Cincinnati Fire Department supporters group. It is on display in the Cincinnati Fire Museum.

The actual Box 13 remains, on display inside the Cincinnati Fire Museum.

Box 13 Associates is part of Amazon Smile and Kroger Plus Community Rewards Program, and takes donations and questions about membership at cincinnatibox13@gmail.com.