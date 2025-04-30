ASAP Cincinnati plans to expand addiction resources to adolescents

BLUE ASH, Ohio — ASAP Cincinnati Recovery Center helps teens fight addiction through group therapy and mental health treatment.

"Whatever the family needs, we are going to swoop in and try to provide," said Dr. Dravid Baum, psychologist and chief executive officer at ASAP Cincinnati.

He runs his family's practice. Baum said the family-focused program has served teens ages 13 through 19 for over 17 years.

"We open up those corridors to talk about these issues more openly without judgment," Baum said.

WCPO is focusing on programs like the Adolescent Substance Abuse Program as part of our commitment to finding solutions in the ongoing struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

Watch: How each therapy room is set up with chairs for a group setting to encourage teens to talk out their problems with their peers and families.

ASAP provides a total recovery in progress program where teens are offered resources to stay clean from substance abuse, along with a clarity-intensive program that focuses on mental health and engages families to heal together.

Dr. Baum said 88% of patients have reported significant improvement after treatment, and 95% of parents have reported improvements within their family life.

"We're mostly interested in things like are your grades improving, have your interactions with your parents improved, and are your parents reporting better relationship satisfaction," Baum said.

The recovery center plans to launch a pilot program where young adults ages 18 through 26 will receive addiction recovery resources.

"That program is going to help those kids that are in college or the early career age range work on their substance use so it doesn't spiral out of control into a lifelong problem," Baum said.

The first cohort will join the program in July.

