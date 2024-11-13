As holiday season approaches, Cincinnati soup kitchen deals with record-setting demand for warm meals

CINCINNATI — Every Monday through Friday in Over-the-Rhine, you'll see hundreds of people eating lunch at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Social Center.

Located on Race Street just down the road from Findlay Market, the nonprofit is at the literal and figurative heart of the neighborhood.

“I love the environment," said Ronnie Gross, who said he's been eating at the soup kitchen for years.

Our Daily Bread reported that more and more people have been dining inside the center or grabbing a meal at their takeout window.

Georgine Getty, the nonprofit's executive director, told WCPO they have been distributing around 600 meals a day for months.

“We hit a record of 804 meals a day. Even during the height of COVID, we only hit the low 700s," said Getty.

The soup kitchen said that the record-setting day was Sept. 15. With the holiday season around the corner, Getty said she expects the massive numbers to keep climbing.

"I think it's going to be busy, I think it's going to be busier than we've ever seen," Getty said. "And I think we're going to have to work that much harder to meet that need."

A higher demand means the kitchen needs the public's help to keep its shelves stocked.

The soup kitchen said anyone interested in donating goods such as coffee grounds, sugar packets and canned food can find information on Our Daily Bread's website.

WCPO 9 News Our Daily Bread's head of inventory showing WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz around their stockroom

Les Lauriault is Our Daily Bread's grants and inventory administrator. He told WCPO which items they often need.

"We’re running low on black tea, we are also running low on sugar packets, individual sugar packets, shelf-stable meats," Lauriault said.

Lauriault said the soup kitchen's menu changes every day, and the meals they serve are based on what they have in stock.

No matter what they're cooking, Gross and others will continue to use their services as it gets colder and colder.

"This is kinda like my family, the people down here," said Gross. "It's like family … you make it your family."