Norwood gets $2.3 million grant to help solve decades of flooding on Elm

NORWOOD, Ohio — Residents in Norwood may finally have some relief from the threat of flooding for the first time in decades, thanks in part to a grant Hamilton County has approved for the city.

Homes near Elm Street have been plagued by serious flooding issues during torrential downpours for decades. In 2016, historic rainfall caused flash flooding, which left residents without power or hot water for two weeks.

Then again in 2021, water rose to two feet and higher in some areas through Elm and Franklin Avenues.

City leaders have said the reason the flooding gets so bad is because of Norwood's drainage system. City leaders have tried to work with the Metropolitan Sewer District for more than 30 years to solve the issue, but most options came with too high a price tag.

On December 17, Hamilton County Commissioners decided to change that. They voted to approve a $2.3 million grant for Norwood, allocated from leftover federal funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will help mitigate the cost of replacing Norwood's storm water infrastructure, which city officials say has been inadequate in serving the city.

The project will swap the old infrastructure with larger storm water piping and a detention basin, which will fill with storm water that might otherwise flood into homes.

According to the City of Norwood, the project will begin in early 2025 and should be finished in the same year.

"Once construction is complete, and the flood risk is eliminated, the neighborhood will be greatly enhanced and have beeter access to public safety services during rain events," reads a press release from the city.