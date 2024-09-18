'A month of hope' | NKY advocates celebrate National Recovery Month, say help is just a phone call away

NEWPORT, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month, a time to put extra focus and attention on those struggling with substance abuse disorder and help people make changes.

"Recovery is just a phone call away, treatment is just a phone call away," said Jim Beiting, CEO of Transitions, Inc.

Beiting runs a Northern Kentucky-based treatment and recovery organization to help those struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

"September brings, really it’s a month of hope," Beiting said. "There’s so much stigma, with drug and alcohol addiction, really addiction in general."

Other local organizations are making sure their voices are heard during National Recovery Month.

Jim Dies is the director of a local addiction recovery nonprofit called Community Program for Recovery. The recovery journey is personal for Dies, who had to go through it himself.

"I've been in recovery for about 10 years," Dies said.

But his experiences offer a unique perspective for the people he now helps.

"We’re the best people that can relate to another substance abuser because we’ve been there," Dies said.

His organization helps gather funds to help those going through treatment and offer support. He and his organization have a special annual event called Serenity Jam coming up on Saturday, Sept. 28, which includes live music, prizes and family fun — all in support and celebration of recovery.

To show support for organizations in Kentucky who assist those in recovery, Gov. Andy Beshear ceremoniously signed three bills into law on Sept. 16. Each of the laws helps with boosting the quality of recovery care, including improvements to housing and transportation.

Beshear also announced that four more counties were added to Kentucky's list of "Recovery Ready Communities." At this time, 18 counties have this certification in Kentucky. It means that each area has quality recovery efforts and access for those in need, according to the state.

Northern Kentucky counties including Boone, Campbell and Kenton have already received the certification, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

Statewide efforts have also worked to combat drug overdose deaths. Beshear reported that Kentucky overdose deaths dropped by 9.8% in 2023.