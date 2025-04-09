A deadly crash marked this intersection's 25th in five years. Neighbors want something done about it

WALTON, Ky. — Concerns over the safety of U.S. Route 42 and Beaver Road grew louder following a deadly crash near the intersection on Tuesday.

Per the Boone County Sheriff's Office, over the last five years — excluding Tuesday's collision — 24 incidents have occurred at the intersection. Of those, 14 have led to injury, and two were fatal.

"There's been too many fatalities, too many wrecks, too many cars going over the embankment," Patricia Goodman, who lives next to the intersection, said. "There should be something that should be done."

WATCH: Here's what is being done about a fatal crash in Boone County on Tuesday and how residents are reacting:

Residents concerned about intersection after deadly crash sent dump truck into restaurant

More than a dozen of you commented on our Facebook post about it Tuesday and seem to agree.

One person commented, "That intersection is so dangerous (in my opinion). It always has been. I hope the city realizes and does something about it!"

Another wrote, "That is definitely a bad intersection! Traffic flies down the hill all the time. Very little if any time to react!"

Have other traffic concerns? I'd like to hear from you! You can email me at connor.steffen@wcpo.com.

We shared those concerns with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials, who said in a statement, "(Tuesday's) crash is tragic and our hearts go out to those involved and their loved ones. "

"The Transportation Cabinet will continue to study future safety needs, including performing a traffic signal study which has been requested by Boone County Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore," the statement read.

Maddy Schmidt The site of U.S. 42 and Beaver Road, where two women died and another person was left critically injured after a crash involving a dump truck on April 8.



KYTC officials also provided us with a list of improvements crews have made to the intersection recently:



Relocated intersection warning beacons with reflective properties to increase visibility

Installed oversized stop signs at the intersection

Removed some shrubs and tree branches to improve sight distance

Completed high friction surface treatment on U.S. Route 42

"They did put up the flashing lights, which has helped tremendously," Goodman said. "And they did put up a guardrail, which has helped."

Additional patrols will monitor the intersection in the coming weeks and months, a spokesperson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

"Goes to show how life is so precious and how it can be gone in the twinkling of the eye," said Goodman, who has lived in the same house near the intersection for most of her life.

Here is the full statement from KYTC spokesperson Jake Ryle: