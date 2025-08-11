3 in 5 women and girls face period poverty in Southwest Ohio. This nonprofit is looking to change that

LOVELAND, Ohio — A new initiative from one local nonprofit is responding to the needs of women in Southwest Ohio.

Impacting Tomorrow provides basic needs like groceries, clothing and household essentials to Tri-State residents. A new program is also bringing personal care items for women to the forefront.

“One in four women and young girls in our community do not have the proper feminine care products like pads and tampons,” said Laura Baker, Impacting Tomorrow's foundation relationship manager.

That’s the national statistic for what is called "period poverty" in the U.S., but the number is much higher for Hamilton and Clermont counties, where 3 in 5 women and girls face period poverty, according to Impacting Tomorrow.

This raised alarm bells for Baker, so she and her co-worker Kristina Tracy decided to start the Carry Her program.

“We provide women, babies and adults in our community diapers and wipes, pads and tampons, as well as confidence wear for our adults in our community,” she said.

Everything Carry Her provides is free. The program is located in Impacting Tomorrow’s boutique, where they offer clothes, shoes and other items to those in need, also at no cost.

Barbra Vonrohr is a volunteer at Impacting Tomorrow, but is on a fixed income and has been receiving clothes and necessities from the nonprofit for two years. She said the help has been life-changing.

“By the time I paid the bills, there wasn’t, truthfully, there wasn’t anything left,” said Vonrohr. “And then I started getting some beautiful clothing here, and it made me feel special.”

She said she believes the Carry Her initiative will be a help to many.

“Those are expensive items, and I don’t know how people could afford all of that. I mean, I still can’t afford some of the things that I need,” said Vonrohr.

Monday was the first day the counter was open to guests, and in just a few hours, they had 26 people sign up for monthly period products, 12 for baby diapers and 11 for confidence wear.

In the coming months, Carry Her plans to offer pediatric occupational therapy, women's health education and mentorships.

If you need help or resources from Impacting Tomorrow or Carry Her, you can click here to visit their website.