'This was a calling from God' | As government shutdown continues, faith and county leaders team up

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — In the midst of a snowy Monday morning, a community came together as the federal government remained shut down.

I sat down with Marjorie Jones and Lakisha Hill, two women who said they partially rely on SNAP benefits.

"If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't have anyone. The government doesn't care about us, I'm sorry. Cause if they did, they wouldn't have shut this down," Jones said.

Senators are still working on a deal, as millions across the country wait for a resolution.

"I'm a diabetic, I can't get certain foods like that cause I'm a diabetic. So, I need my snap benefits," Jones said.

Watch to see how the Lincoln Heights community came together for families in need:

As government shutdown continues, faith and county leaders team up in Cincinnati area

The two friends spent their morning at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church, as volunteers and county workers came together to offer a helping hand.

"I have faith in God and this was a calling from God," Jones said.

Beginning around 10 a.m., church volunteers helped distribute $150 Kroger gift cards to people who could prove they've missed out on their SNAP benefits. Recipients had to present a valid government-issued ID.

There was also utility bill support for federal workers who've been furloughed amid the ongoing shutdown. Workers had to present a furlough verification or paystop and bring their Duke Energy bill. Eligible individuals were given up to $300 in assistance.

WCPO 9 News Reverend Dr. Julian Cook, LHOI Executive Director Karen Williams and Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece

"Many of them are very vulnerable," Rev. Julian Cook said. "I listened to some stories. I was sort of helping to regulate traffic, and we had heavy traffic; we've had people here since about 7 o'clock this morning."

Outside the church, cars lined up along Wayne Avenue to pick up food from the Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc. or receive health and wellness services from Hamilton County's 513Relief bus.

Much of the food and gift cards were given out quickly, due to the high demand.

While senators close in on a deal, the executive director of Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc. said that SNAP benefits won't instantly appear when the shutdown ends.

"It is not something that you're going to walk up tomorrow morning, it's all over and bam, there's the money and it appears on your card. There is a 20-day process and probably even more, considering how backed up things are," Williams said.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese said this is the launch of a mobile food pantry, where the 513Relief bus will be stopping at churches across the county over the next two weeks.

The bus's next visit is set for Wednesday at White Water Crossing in Cleves, starting at 10 a.m.