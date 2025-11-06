'People helping people' | NKY nonprofit launches fund to assist food pantries amid government shutdown

COVINGTON, Ky. — Delays in SNAP benefits have been an ongoing frustration for millions of Americans.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the state will direct $5 million from the budget reserve to fund Feeding Kentucky food banks. Beshear also said the state will send in the National Guard to help staff the food banks.

In Northern Kentucky, help is also coming from the community.

This week, the Horizon Community Foundation announced the launch of the NKY food support fund.

We spoke to the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Nancy Grayson, about the new initiative Thursday. She said the goal of the new fund is to help neighbors and students in need who have been impacted by the ongoing government shutdown and disruption of federal SNAP benefits.

"This is for our family, our neighbors and for our students in need, too," Grayson said.

Hear how the new fund is helping residents dealing with SNAP delays in the video below:

Grayson said the money will help fund more than 30 food pantries in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. That includes the Be Concerned food pantry in Covington.

Executive Director Andy Brunsman said from September to October, they saw a 30% increase in people coming into the pantry.

"(The) last month has been a steady uptick for us," Brunsman said.

He said that was before the delays in SNAP benefits. Brunsman said those delays will only add to the increasing demand.

"It's a big strain, especially on the larger partners that help us too," Brunsman said.

We also spoke to Amanda Tobian, who lives in Burlington. She said she drove 30 minutes to Covington just to access the Be Concerned pantry.

"I had to come here to rely on getting food for my kids," Tobian said.

Tobian is one of 600,000 residents in the commonwealth who rely on SNAP.

"It's been rough, my kids want to know why we can't go get the things that we usually get," Tobian said.

Her story shows the importance of food pantries and why the Horizon Community Foundation is trying to create more funding for the pantries in the area.

Grayson said they have already seen many donations.

"We've already raised over $150,000 just in the first 36 hours," Grayson said.

Of the funds raised, $10,000 came from the City of Covington. Mayor Ron Washington said the city wanted to do its part to help Covington residents.

"I challenge my fellow mayors and other elected officials to step up," Washington said.

Brunsman said the fund will be a big help for pantries like Be Concerned. He said it will help them keep up with the increase in need, especially ahead of the holidays.

"It's why we're called the People's Pantry," Brunsman said. "It's people helping people."

For people like Tobian, the launch of the new fund brings some optimism at a time when there hasn’t been much.

"It's really helpful to know we have things like Be Concerned and the soup kitchens, because if not, I don't know where I'd get the food from," Tobian said.

To learn more about the new fund or to donate, click here.