18 veterans die by suicide each day. A Tri-State nonprofit aims to get veterans the help, resources they need

COVINGTON, Ky. — For some, Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but for others like Douglas Witt and Deb Winkler, it’s a day of remembrance.

“If you have a veteran in your life, reach out, reach out to them to make sure they’re OK,” said Witt, a peer veteran with the Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Winkler’s son, Corporal Matthew Winkler of the U.S. Marine Corps, did two tours as a senior intelligence specialist.

Deb Winkler Matthew Winkler during his time in the U.S. Marines.

When he returned home, he struggled with PTSD. Then, two years after his return, Matthew died by suicide.

“He said in his letter, ‘I don’t want to die, this is the only way I know to get rid of my demons,'” said Winkler, who also works with the Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Hear how veterans and loved ones are advocating for those who lost their battle at home and for suicide prevention:

Tri-State nonprofit urges community to remember veterans who have died by suicide this Memorial Day

In the U.S., 18 veterans die by suicide a day, according to the Veterans Association — a statistic that hits home for Winkler and is what motivated her to join the coalition.

“My goal is that there is not another mother standing here having this interview with you,” Winkler said. “Either Memorial Day, Veterans Day, any day.”

Witt is an Army veteran himself who knows how hard it can be returning home.

“Within a pretty short amount of time, I fell into substance use and my mental health really took a nose dive, and (I) attempted suicide a few times,” Witt said.

Doug Witt Doug Witt U.S. Army portrait.

Through veterans like Witt who have lived experiences and mental health professionals, the coalition works with veterans to get them the help and resources they need, and let them know that they aren’t alone or weak if they ask for help.

“Without the proper support, some veterans just don’t adjust well to civilian life, and of course, the veterans (who) are combat veterans have severe PTSD,” Witt said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, 988 is a free suicide and crisis hotline that can get you help. Veterans can press 1 after dialing for specific help.

Other resources available for veterans:

