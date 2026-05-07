Finalists named for 2026 Upstander Awards honoring community impact

CINCINNATI — Nearly 350 nominations have been narrowed down to a select group of finalists for one of the region’s premier celebrations of community impact.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has announced the finalists and honorees for the 2026 Upstander Awards, which recognize individuals who demonstrate courage, compassion and a commitment to standing up for others.

Seven winners will be revealed during a gala on June 14 at Union Terminal.

Among this year’s finalists is Aaryan Verma, a Mason High School junior recognized for his work supporting children on the autism spectrum. Verma leads STEAM-based activities and mentors students through programs like FIRST LEGO League.

“When I saw how he was living and the effort that his parents had to go through to help him grow, that really stuck with me,” Verma said.

Another finalist, Shannon Price, is being recognized for her work helping families facing eviction in Hamilton County.

As an attorney focused on housing, Price helped launch a same-day eviction defense program, connecting families with legal help outside eviction court— where she says dozens of families face displacement each day, often without representation.

“Housing instability … impacts your employment, your health, where your children go to school,” Price said. “For families who face that and don’t understand the process, it can be really devastating.”

Organizers said the Upstander Awards highlight individuals creating meaningful change and inspire others to take action in their own communities.

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