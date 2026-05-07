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Police: Driver dies after crashing through fence, into pond in Middletown

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Adam Schrand
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Posted

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A person is dead after crashing into a pond in Middletown early Thursday morning, according to Middletown Division of Police.

Middletown police said officers responded to the 4100 block of Manchester Road at around 4:13 a.m. When officers got there, they found that a vehicle had gone off the road, collided with a fence and ended up in a nearby pond.

Officers at the scene tried to rescue one person from the vehicle, which was submerged in the pond, police said.

Despite this, that person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide any information on what may have caused the crash. Police also have not yet identified the person who died.

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