Fiery crash injures 5, 4 critically, in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — A fiery overnight crash injured five people, four critically, in Queensgate, Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on 1400 W. Eight St. One of the vehicles was on fire. Cincinnati Fire Department said first responders pulled one victim from the burning vehicle.

Two other victims were trapped in the other car, the fire department said, but firefighters were able to get them out.

Five people were injured in the crash, four critically, the fire department said.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.