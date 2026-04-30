Officials bust multi-state pharmacy burglary ring that hit the Tri-State

Multiple people have been arrested, accused of being part of a multi-state pharmacy burglary ring that robbed multiple pharmacies between Cincinnati and St. Louis, according to a press release from the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, investigations into a "large, organized group responsible for a series of pharmacy burglaries targeting rural communities" began in June 2025.

The investigation started after George's Pharmacy in Bright, Indiana was burglarized; investigators realized a pattern between the burglary at George's Pharmacy and other, similar burglaries across the Tri-State over two days, the sheriff's office said.

Those burglaries happened between Cincinnati and St. Louis, including in West Chester, Ohio and Dearborn County in Indiana. Over time, police connected the same group to 10 different pharmacy burglaries in 2024 as well.

According to the press releae, since January of 2024, investigators believe the group committed 72 burglaries across 12 states; police identified around 25 people believed to be participants in the burglary ring.

At the end of 2025, investigators in Dearborn County, West Chester and with the DEA began tracking people involved in the group, the sheriff's office said. In December, they learned two suspects traveled to Ohio before committing three burglaries in Indiana, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators were able to gather "critical intelligence regarding the group's methods, distribution of stolen pharmaceuticals and operational structure," the press release says. From there, investigators learned the the group's shipping methods and were able to intercept around eight pounds of stolen pharmaceuticals.

According to the press release, the suspects came back to the Tri-State in early February and committed two burglaries. After that, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspects, but they fled; four people were ultimately arrested. Through search warrants, investigators were able to seize 11 cell phones, 21 pounds of pharmaceuticals, a pill counting machine and other materials linked to the operation.

At the same time, the Ada County Sheriff's Office in Idaho connected several burglaries in the western U.S. to the same organization found in the Tri-State, the press release says.

From there, investigators with all law enforcement agencies involved presented the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

So far, arrest warrants have been issued for four people; officials have not yet released the names of those people. More indictments are likely coming, the sheriff's office said.