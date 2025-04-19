Turtle Twp. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TURTLE TWP, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash in Turtle Township, Warren County, early Saturday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning at approximately 12:39 a.m. A 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle driven by Samual Ousley, 32, was travelling south on Interstate 75 when Ousley struck a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Gabriel Obregon, 24, from behind.

Ousley was thrown from the motorcycle, and Obregon drove off the left side of the interstate, striking a concrete barrier.

Ousley was pronounced dead at the scene while Obregon sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post.