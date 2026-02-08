CFD: Pilot performs emergency belly landing at Lunken Airport, crews investigating

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after a pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an aircraft in distress at 4:34 p.m.

The fire department said that a small aircraft had experienced a sudden mechanical failure involving its landing gear during its final approach, with landing gear only deploying on one side of the aircraft.

The pilot successfully performed an emergency "belly landing" on Runway 3R and both occupants were able to evacuate the aircraft safely.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The runway is currently closed while crews remove debris and investigate the accident.