Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CFD: Pilot performs emergency belly landing at Lunken Airport, crews investigating

Lunken Airport terminal
Ray Pfeffer
Lunken Airport terminal
Posted

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after a pilot was forced to perform an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an aircraft in distress at 4:34 p.m.

The fire department said that a small aircraft had experienced a sudden mechanical failure involving its landing gear during its final approach, with landing gear only deploying on one side of the aircraft.

The pilot successfully performed an emergency "belly landing" on Runway 3R and both occupants were able to evacuate the aircraft safely.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The runway is currently closed while crews remove debris and investigate the accident.

The Week As It Happened

More local news:
Northern Kentucky's first medical marijuana dispensary opens in Florence Village Perks coffee shop is donating proceeds to support stabbed deputy Covington board game bar Dice on Draft to offer more than 200 games, cocktails

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM