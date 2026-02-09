CPD: One person shot in East Price Hill, suspect at large

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after one person was shot in East Price Hill Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 3000 block of Glenway Ave. at approximately 12:31 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to still be at large, police said.

This incident is believed to be isolated with no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

