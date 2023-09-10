Fatal crash in West Chester

The Butler County Coroner has been called to the scene of a Sunday morning crash involving a car and a motorcycle, the West Chester Police said.
According to a statement released by police, the coroner was dispatched to the scene of the accident at State Route 747 between Duff and Devitt Drive, at approximately 2:20 a.m.
The number of people killed or injured in the crash is unknown at this time.
The road remains closed in both directions for response and investigation, Butler County Dispatch said.
1
Watch Live:
Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM