Explosives found in car parked near Covington police station

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Cincinnati Police Department's bomb squad was called to Covington on Thursday night, where police said they found a vehicle parked on a road with explosives and guns inside.

Covington police said the CPD bomb squad arrived at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Officials cleared the scene not long after, but were called back a second time for the same vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, which was parked near the Covington Police Department, officials found firearms and explosives. No one was injured in the incident, but police did not say what kind of explosives were located or whether they were live.

Officials have not identified the owner of the car or announced any charges connected to the incident.