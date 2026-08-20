'Everybody needs help' | Community support inspires Reading man to help others with free meals

READING, Ohio — When Gary Blust walked into Reading's American Legion 15 years ago, he said he was at the lowest point in his life.

“If it wasn’t for here, I probably wouldn’t be alive," Blust said.

When asked why, Blust fought back tears as he told the story of how health problems and the death of his parents nearly pushed him to his breaking point.

"I had a bottle of pain pills and I was like, ‘I’m going to take all of these tonight," Blust said. "It’s going to be over."

But after spending time at American Legion Post 69, Blust said the love he felt from those inside helped him push through.

He said that moment taught him the power of feeling seen.

“Everybody needs help," Blust said. "I don’t care if you’re rich, poor, everybody needs help somehow.”

WATCH: Hear how Blust is using his life experience to help others in his community:

Reading man hosting free meal event for neighbors in need

For years, Blust said he has made it his mission to help his community. Now, he's taking it a step further.

This Saturday, in the American Legion parking lot, Blust will be cooking free meals for anyone who needs one. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.

He said he has 1,000 hot dogs and buns, 20 boxes of Grippo's chips and 60 cases of water.

“I’m no better than them," Blust said. "I could be homeless tomorrow. Just takes one quick thing and there you are.”

He's not doing it alone.

Blust said almost all of the food and drink were donated by various local businesses, including Theis Motors, Gertz Pony Keg, Redwine and Co., Gold Medal Products, Kroger and Stagnero Distributing.

He said other neighbors have also volunteered to help serve. Blust said he couldn't have done it without the community's help.

“It means everything," Blust said. "Makes me cry sometimes.”

Reading Mayor Bo Bemmes said he's in awe of Blust's generosity.

“Gary’s a dreamer and I’ll tell you what, he puts his mind to something and he does it and he has amazed me more times than I can count," Bemmes said.

Blust said he's not doing it for special recognition. He said he's doing it to try to pay it forward.

“Everybody’s got something good in them," Blust said. "You’ve just got to look.”