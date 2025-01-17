Event celebrating Cincinnati's Black excellence ahead of MLK Day this Saturday at Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Museum Center is celebrating Black excellence this Saturday ahead of MLK Day.

"Not only of the history of the current opportunities but the work that organizations are doing today," said Cody Hefner, marketing & communications director at Cincinnati Museum Center.

Black Empowerment Day is an annual event showcasing leaders, their achievements and the individuals and organizations that may lead in the future.

It's a time to connect and learn bringing community partners together.

"To talk about where are we at now, how can we improve this, what can still be done, we will have a presentation here about the time MLK visited Cincinnati," Hefner said.

The Museum Center will host speakers, performances, classes and film showings.

There's even an opportunity to learn about Black entrepreneurs from Cincinnati and their inventions.

"Henry Boyd invented a new bedstead so that when you lay down the bed rails would basically twist on themselves," said Hefner.

Community partners from Brown Hands Literacy will educate young people about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It's a day full of fun, educating those about authentic Black history.

"Whether you're an adult, whether you're a child there is something for everyone," Hefner said.

The event is happening Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Cincinnati Museum Center.