Children seen playing with mercury in Camp Washington, EPA investigating

CINCINNATI — The U.S. EPA is investigating a local neighborhood following worries of mercury contamination.

According to a press release by the U.S. EPA, the Ohio EPA was notified on Monday, November 25 that children in Camp Washington were seen playing with mercury in the driveways and sidewalks of a local neighborhood. The EPA is worried that nearby homes may now be contaminated.

The EPA is coordinating with the Cincinnati Public Health Department, Cincinnati Fire Department, Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio EPA to screen homes and people that may have come into contact with mercury in Camp Washington.

The EPA lists symptoms from mercury exposure, including:

Short term symptoms:



Flu-like illness

Difficulty breathing

Lethargy

Confusion

Long term symptoms:



Visual disturbance

Difficulty walking

Weird neuro symptoms like numbness or weakness that doesn't resolve quickly

If the EPA determines that your home needs to be screened, here’s what the resident can expect:

If there is a potential for indoor mercury contamination the EPA will coordinate with the property owner/renter. The owner/renter will have to sign a “consent for access” form giving the EPA permission to enter the property and perform air monitoring.



An air-monitoring instrument specifically designed for mercury vapors will be used to give real time concentrations of mercury vapor readings.



The initial screening is non-intrusive and can be completed in about 15-30 minutes depending on the size of the property.



The EPA will walk throughout the property with the air monitoring instrument recording mercury vapor readings at breathing level and floor level and would like to check all rooms of the property.



Special attention may be given to areas that are identified by the resident as a common area or an area of the home that the children frequently use that may have been in contact with mercury.



The EPA may also check other items such as laundry machines, shoes, pet beds, etc. that could be potentially contaminated.

If the screening results are above certain levels, the EPA will coordinate next steps including cleanup with the residence and the local health department.

Mercury removal includes vacuuming the sidewalk and asphalted areas and potentially taking out material that cannot be cleaned. In addition, the surrounding property (grass/gravel areas) will be excavated and the contaminated soil placed into containers for disposal.

Affected sidewalks will be closed until clean up and replacement is completed.