'Eighth Night for Ethan' annual fundraiser support remains strong

CINCINNATI — The support continues years later for a Loveland family, whose son was struck by lightning in 2013. Ethan Kadish survived but was never the same after that incident.

It happened while Ethan was attending a Jewish summer camp. He was 12 years old. His heart was stopped, and his brain was without oxygen for 45 minutes.

He suffered a severe brain injury. During that time, nobody knew if he would survive, but by Hanukkah he was back home. It’s been a long road for Ethan and his family.

Ethan will need care and treatment for the rest of his life. To help with the costs, an annual fundraiser was created called the Eighth Night for Ethan. Ten years, after it began, the support remains strong.

“It’s really meaningfully to see,” Ethan’s sister Elyse said. “It was such a difficult situation to grow up with and being surrounded by so much love and support was so meaningful. It’s beautiful to see it’s still here and continues. “

Sunday, loved ones gathered for a movie night marking the 10th year of the fundraiser. After the movie they gathered in the lobby, lighting the menorah on the eight night of Hanukkah.

“As the candles bring light into all of our lives collectively, during the 8th nights of Hanukkah, we try to remember to also be that light throughout the rest of the year,” Ethan’s mom Alexia said.

“It’s kind of tricky there’s been a lot of downs and some ups,” Alexia said. “We try to take it year by year. We’ve learned a lot along the way.”

The family works with the organization called Help Hope Live

“This allows people who would like to donate for Ethans care to donate in its tax deductible,” Alexia said.

Ethan’s father, Scott, explained how beneficial the fundraiser is, “It generates some awareness about Ethan and the challenges one has when they’re medically comprised and when they have lots of medical issues. It’s a way to help raise funds to cover those costs.”

If you’d like to make a donation and would like to learn more on Ethan’s story, click here.