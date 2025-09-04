DROUGHT: Conditions worsen despite soaking rain Thursday morning

CINCINNATI — The latest drought report is in, and it's looking worse for the Tri-State.

Here's the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released September 4, 2025:

WCPO Drought monitor report released 9/4/2025

And here's last week's map:

WCPO Last week's drought report

As you can see, the entire viewing area is now shaded in "yellow" representing abnormally dry conditions. The "tan" color is moderate drought conditions.

This may seem odd since we just saw soaking rain this morning, but these maps are produced on Wednesdays, which means they're not factoring in the rain we saw overnight. Plus, it takes more than one soaking rain event to offset the rainfall deficit.

August was a well below-average month for us for rainfall. We only saw 2.52" of rain last month, nearly 1" below normal. The normal is 3.43" of rain.

Entering drought conditions is not unheard of in September. September is normally our driest month of the year with just 3.11" of rainfall.

You can check out the latest drought report here.