Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DROUGHT: Conditions worsen despite soaking rain Thursday morning

Latest drought monitor report released and it looks worse for the Tri-State
Ohio Drought
WCPO
Ohio drought
Ohio Drought
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The latest drought report is in, and it's looking worse for the Tri-State.

Here's the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released September 4, 2025:

Drought monitor report released 9/4/2025
Drought monitor report released 9/4/2025

And here's last week's map:

Last week's drought report
Last week's drought report

As you can see, the entire viewing area is now shaded in "yellow" representing abnormally dry conditions. The "tan" color is moderate drought conditions.

This may seem odd since we just saw soaking rain this morning, but these maps are produced on Wednesdays, which means they're not factoring in the rain we saw overnight. Plus, it takes more than one soaking rain event to offset the rainfall deficit.

August was a well below-average month for us for rainfall. We only saw 2.52" of rain last month, nearly 1" below normal. The normal is 3.43" of rain.

Entering drought conditions is not unheard of in September. September is normally our driest month of the year with just 3.11" of rainfall.

You can check out the latest drought report here.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
UAW strike against GE Aerospace enters second week Fire Chief: Lightning strike caused fire at Florence apartment building Blue Jays tie season-high with five homers in 13-9 win over Reds

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.