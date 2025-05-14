Driver dead after crashing into garbage truck, Rumpke spokesperson says

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing into a garbage truck in Clinton County, according to a spokesperson with Rumpke.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on SR-73 in Wilmington, the spokesperson said.

According to Rumpke, the driver of a vehicle traveled left of the center line and crashed into a residential garbage truck; the spokesperson said the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt, the Rumpke spokesperson said.

"This is a tragic accident and our thoughts are with everyone involved," said Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager for Rumpke, in a press release. "We are working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly what occurred today."

SR-73 in Wilmington is closed in both directions at McCoy Road while the crash investigation is happening.