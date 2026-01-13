Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver crashes into tattoo shop in Clermont County

Adam Schrand/WCPO
tattoo shop craah
UNION TWP., Ohio — A driver crashed into a tattoo shop in Union Township after suffering a medical episode around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Union Township police.

According to police, an SUV came off Ohio Pike and crashed into the Golden Fleece Tattoo Studio at Park Plaza after the driver lost consciousness.

The studio posted on their Facebook that the business was completely destroyed. The driver was not hurt in the crash, and no other businesses were damaged, police said.

