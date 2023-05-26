Dozens of Ryle High School students under investigation following senior prank gone wrong

UNION, Ky. — Nearly a fifth of Ryle High School's senior class is under investigation after a senior prank caused damages to the school's building, Boone County Schools confirms.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office tells WCPO 75 students were involved in the prank that happened Tuesday night.

BCSO said it held a meeting with school administration Thursday but no charges have been filed at this time.

Senior graduation will take place Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at Truist Arena.

According to school data, more than 2,000 students are enrolled at Ryle High School, close to 450 of whom are seniors.

WCPO is working to learn more about the nature of the prank. We'll update this story as we learn more.