LOVELAND, Ohio — The storms have moved through, but the cleanup is just getting started across the Tri-State.

Strong winds Tuesday sent trees and large branches crashing down across the Cincinnati area, leaving homeowners to deal with the damage Wednesday. Multiple counties were under tornado warnings, with reports of downed trees and power lines across the region.

WATCH: Local company helps clear storm-damaged tree from Loveland backyard

Downed trees, storm debris leave Tri-State cleanup underway in Loveland

In Loveland, one homeowner was left with a large tree after the top snapped off during the storm.

The top portion of the tree, including several large pieces of trunk, landed in the homeowner's backyard.

By Wednesday, the damage was becoming a cleanup job.

Brad Childs and Colin Cathey, owners of 513 Junk Solutions, were cutting the tree into manageable pieces and hauling away the branches and debris.

Childs said the crew arrived to a massive amount of brush.

“Giant pile of brush, as you can tell. I mean, we've compacted that as much as we possibly could, and there's a lot more,” Childs said. “So it was a big pile. It was kind of scary looking, too. It was intimidating.”

513 Junk Solutions handles a variety of removal jobs, including office and business cleanouts as well as construction and renovation debris. After severe weather, that work can include clearing fallen trees, branches and other debris from homeowners' yards.

With more homeowners getting outside and assessing their properties, cleanup crews could be busy for days dealing with what the storm left behind.

“There hasn't been too much cleanup work until now, so we're really starting to see it now,” he said.

The company offers same-day service and said they work to get to customers as quickly as possible after a storm.

“We do a lot of same-day service, so we get out here as soon as it happens and get it done,” Childs said.

For homeowners who woke up to storm damage, the signs of Tuesday night's storms may still be all around them, but the work to put things back together is already underway.

To get a free estimate, visit 513 Junk Solutions or call 513-305-7991.