'Don't pick up the phone!' Colerain police sound alarm about extortion attempts aimed at older adults

Always verify the caller is the person they claim to be, police say
From phone and online scams to fraud and even physical abuse, there are so many crimes targeting seniors. It's something the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is hoping to crack down on with its new Elder Justice Unit.
COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Police in Colerain say there's been an increase in extortion attempts targeting older adults. In the last week, detectives investigated more than four new cases, according to a township spokeswoman.

"It's unfortunately part of a bigger trend across the Cincinnati area," said Helen Tracey-Noren, a communications specialist for Colerain Township.

These cases usually involve fraudulent phone calls where someone impersonates a loved one and pretends to be in danger. If you receive a call you believe might be a scam, officials gave these tips:

  • Don’t pick up the phone — especially if you are not expecting a call from a different area code. Places such as hospitals, insurance companies and police will leave a voicemail if it’s important.
  • If you do answer, verify the caller is your loved one. Ask the person details only the real person would know, without giving away personal information.
  • Hang up the phone and call the person who is supposedly in danger on a phone number you have for them.
  • Never give the person money or agree to meet them somewhere.

If you think you have been a victim, please call the Colerain Township Police Department at (513) 321-COPS (2677) or the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office Elder Justice Unit at (513) 946-SCAM (7226).

