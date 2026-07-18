Flood damage after Tri-State storms? Take these steps now to save thousands

CINCINNATI — Powerful storms flooded streets, parking lots, businesses and homes across the Tri-State, hitting Oakley, Hyde Park, Norwood and other areas especially hard.

For homeowners now facing a flooded basement, experts say the actions taken in the first few hours matter most — and can save thousands of dollars in damage.

WATCH: We break down the steps you need to take if you have any flood damage

Flood damage after storms? Take these steps now to save thousands

Step 1: Document the damage before you touch anything

Before moving a single item, use your phone to photograph and record everything.

What to capture:



Water level

Flooring and walls

Any visible damage to belongings or structure

Photos and videos are essential for insurance claims and contractor estimates.

Step 2: Move what you can

Once the damage is documented, start protecting what remains.



Roll up rugs

Lift furniture off the floor

Move boxes and other items to dry areas

Step 3: Test your sump pump

With more rain in the forecast, make sure your sump pump is working, especially if you have had water problems before.

Joseph Young with A2B Waterproofing explained how to test it:

"Actually physically bending down and pulling the float up, to where you hear it kick in. As well as then dumping water into it and making sure it's pushing the float mechanism up," Young said.

Step 4: Remove wet items fast, especially carpet

Wet carpet and the padding underneath trap moisture and create conditions for mold growth. Experts say not to wait to see if it dries on its own.

"You can't count on it drying out on its own. If you leave damp carpeting down there, mold will most likely grow," Patrick Wright with SERVPRO said.

To dry out the space:



Run fans and dehumidifiers

Open windows if conditions allow

When to call a professional: If drywall is soaked or items are too large to remove, contact a restoration company. Moisture can become trapped inside walls and lead to more extensive damage.

Step 5: Review your insurance coverage

Call your insurance company as soon as possible, but know what to expect before you dial.



Coverage Type What It Typically Covers Standard Homeowners Policy Does not typically cover flood damage Separate Flood Insurance Policy Required for most flood-related claims

Gary Burgess with Dry Ally offered this guidance on when filing a claim makes financial sense:

"If the damage is generally three times higher than your deductible, you might want to file a claim," Burgess said.

Step 6: If your car flooded, act just as quickly

Do not try to start the vehicle if water has reached the engine.



Take photos of all water damage inside and out

Contact your insurance company to check for comprehensive flood coverage

Remove floor mats, seat covers and personal belongings immediately to help prevent mold and electrical problems

If water reached the dashboard, engine or electrical systems, have the vehicle inspected by a professional before driving it again.

As with home repairs, be cautious of anyone offering quick fixes after a storm.

Step 7: Save every receipt

Keep records of all flood-related expenses. These can be critical when filing an insurance claim.

Save receipts for:



Cleanup supplies

Equipment rentals

Professional repairs

Any other flood-related costs

Watch out for contractor scams

Contractors who show up unsolicited after a storm are a red flag.

Before signing anything:



Get multiple estimates

Check references

Verify credentials

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