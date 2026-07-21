Dearborn County commissioners forming citizen advisory committee for future data center, solar farm proposals

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Dearborn County commissioners are in the early stages of creating a citizen review committee that will provide another avenue for public input on future data center and solar farm proposals.

The citizen review committee must have seven members — at least one appointed Dearborn County commissioner and six citizen members. Dearborn County Administrator Sue Hayden said the county received 26 applications.

Commissioners must decide which commissioner will serve on the committee and who the six citizen members will be. They will make a final decision at a later date.

Watch to learn more about the committee and hear what residents hope will happen:

Dearborn County creating new committee for data center, solar farm proposals

A proposed solar farm in Dearborn County has generated strong opinions from people who live nearby. Based on those concerns, county commissioners approved a 12-month moratorium in February.

"It seems like we're gonna be sort of excluded from direct communication through the process. They said there'll be workshops for us to get involved with, think we saw tonight. The process was a bit disordered, a bit archaic, so we're just concerned about a time crunch. We've already spent two months and we have nothing to show for it," said Bobby Rauen, a petitioner who led the push for the moratorium.

In May, commissioners approved a resolution for a citizen's advisory committee. It will review and make recommendations to commissioners about a zoning ordinance related to solar energy systems.

Many residents say the committee is the solution they have been looking for — an opportunity to share their thoughts.

"We want to stay involved in the process. I think we want to hear from citizens, but I think it's important to understand from the industry's perspective," said Chris Barry, senior development director of Linea Energy.

WCPO first learned about the issue in January during a Let's Talk community meeting in Lawrenceburg.