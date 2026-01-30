Doctor warns of cold-weather health risks as Cincinnatians brave frigid temps

CINCINNATI — When temperatures drop to dangerous levels, it's not just uncomfortable — it can be life-threatening.

In Mt. Auburn, Eric Mays and other volunteers shoveled snow for hours on Wednesday, taking breaks to keep warm in between.

"I got on two skull caps, a face mask and a hood, so I'm making sure I stay warm because it is very cold," Mays said.

Doctor warns of cold weather health risks as people brave frigid temps

Experts say the bitter cold can put stress on your heart, lungs and skin in just a matter of time.

"We really see three types of main injuries associated with the cold — cardiovascular, orthopedic and exposed skin," said Dr. Marcus Romanello, chief medical officer at The Christ Hospital.

Romanello said the hardest thing is going from couch potato to shoveling snow and expecting your heart to keep up.

"Adrenaline surges and that causes extra effort on the heart for those people with cardiovascular disease that can trigger a heart attack, so take it slow, take it easy," Romanello said.

He said be careful on the ice and wear proper footwear with extra traction to keep yourself from falling. He also recommends wearing extra layers to prevent frostbite from setting in.

"I got my gloves, and I got on four layers of clothing on," Mays said.

Mays said he's found other ways to keep warm.

"I've been drinking cocoa, hot chocolate, so I'm good," said Mays.