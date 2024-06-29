Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOakley

Actions

Dispatch: Pedestrian struck on I-71

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
AS.png
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 29, 2024

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-71 Saturday morning, Hamilton County dispatch said.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. dispatchers received a call that someone was struck by a vehicle on the interstate near the Ridge Avenue exit.

The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment, dispatch said.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

I-71 northbound was closed as authorities responded to the scene, causing delays.

Our crew on the scene saw one of the three lanes reopen at approximately 6:30 a.m.

This is developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State

More local news:
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized in Over-the-Rhine crash Dillsboro Ambulance Unit rejects Dearborn County's contract offer for service Lt. Gov. Husted denies knowledge of corruption scheme after FirstEnergy texts

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!