Dispatch: Pedestrian struck on I-71

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-71 Saturday morning, Hamilton County dispatch said.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. dispatchers received a call that someone was struck by a vehicle on the interstate near the Ridge Avenue exit.

The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment, dispatch said.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

I-71 northbound was closed as authorities responded to the scene, causing delays.

Our crew on the scene saw one of the three lanes reopen at approximately 6:30 a.m.

This is developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.