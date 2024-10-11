Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Heritage Bank Center

Disney on Ice is performing in Cincinnati through Sunday
The cast will be performing in shows Thursday evening throughout Sunday, where audiences can see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family perform on ice to the the movies' hit soundtracks.
disney on ice at heritage bank arena.JPG
Posted

CINCINNATI — Get ready for Frozen and Encanto, because Disney on Ice is back in town through Sunday.

All your favorite Disney characters will be singing and skating on ice with a new theme this season.

"It's really about family togetherness and learning the magic of family so it's a great time for all ages," said Andrew Austin, ensemble skater in Frozen and Encanto.

WCPO 9 got a sneak peek at the fancy wardrobe and props intended to engage the audience in unique ways.

taylorw.JPG

Austin said he's excited to be in this year's performance.

"Where Luisa has her back up donkey dancers sometimes I might to be one that's a really fun part of the show that I think everyone is going to enjoy," he said.

He and the cast will be performing in shows Thursday evening throughout Sunday, where audiences can see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family perform on ice to the the movies' hit soundtracks. Disney fans will also be able to see favorites Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and more on the ice.

Tickets went on pre-sale back in June, but are still available for the performances happening this weekend. More information about tickets and shows in Cincinnati can be found here.

There are three performances on Saturday and two on Sunday, so there are plenty of opportunities for Disney fans to make their way to Heritage Bank Arena.

It's an experience for the entire family to enjoy.

Watch Live:

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
St. Xavier staffer terminated after 'possible boundary violation' with student Trail tying Lunken to Downtown one step closer to existing after $8M OKI award Short-term rentals in Butler County like AirBNB, VRBO increase 77% in past year

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money