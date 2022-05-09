Diners serve up $1500 tip to Cincinnati restaurant server

CINCINNATI — A restaurant worker received a big surprise on Saturday in the form of a giant tip from patrons.

Gregory Figg, a bartender at Shanghai on Elm in downtown Cincinnati, said a couple came into the restaurant and spoke to staff for a while.

Prior to leaving, the anonymous couple handed Figg $1,500 and told staff they wanted to give them something for their hard work while the service industry continues to struggle.

"Your heart flutters on something like that because this makes your month," Figg said. "It's such a good thing for a server and for bartenders, because you don't make a lot of money but you work hard and what you do make, you feel justified in that. This feels like somebody gifting you something that makes it worthwhile."

Restaurant staff split the huge tip.

Figg said he will use his cut to pay bills and to help others pass it on.