'Didn't think I'd get this far' | Cincinnati Youth Collaborative awards scholarships to 5 local students

CINCINNATI — Five Greater Cincinnati area students are receiving scholarships from the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative in an effort to help eliminate financial barriers.

The students, representing Aiken, Mount Healthy, Withrow and Oyler high schools, are this year's recipients of the organization's Outstanding Student Award. The award provides $1,500 scholarships to help students pay for college, enlist in the military or pursue entrepreneurship.

The recipients will be honored at the Dream Makers Celebration at the American Sign Museum Thursday.

"Back in sophomore year, I didn't think I'd get this far, truthfully," recipient Jacob Ipp Lee said.

The Dream Makers Celebration is co-chaired by Ashleigh DuBois, who received the same scholarship in 2008.

"It actually is what I attribute to my love of public speaking because I had to give a 20-minute speech in front of 300 people," DuBois said. "I did it at 16 years old, and after that, I had no more fear of public speaking. It was amazing."

WATCH: Greater Cincinnati area students receive scholarships to help eliminate financial barriers

5 students awarded with $1,500 scholarships

DuBois used her scholarship for books and tuition at Miami University. Now, she is preparing to take on the role of CYC board vice chair.

DuBois said it's a "full circle moment" for her.

"Eventually, I will take over as chair of the board and be able to help more students get involved not only in our program, they'd be able to go to college or enlist in the military because we think that's important," DuBois said. "We're also venturing into the entrepreneurship space and really helping young people materialize their dreams."

DuBois said the organization stays connected with the recipients even after high school.

"A lot of them will come back because they stay in the city, so then they become mentors," Dubois said. "Or, like me, they end up joining the board."

Usually, four students are selected for the award. This year, a fifth student who had already graduated from high school was added to the list. DuBois said that student was added because they blew the judges out of the water.

The Dream Makers Celebration is CYC's largest fundraiser. And while this year's event is sold out, CYC is still looking for donors to fund future scholarships and volunteers to mentor students.

Two volunteers will also be inducted into the hall of fame during the event.

"We would love to talk to anyone who would be interested," DuBois said. "There's so many ways to get involved with our young people."

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